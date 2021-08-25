Opinion | Afghan future poses risks to many countries, but not the U.S.

Dear Editor: To understand Afghanistan, which nearly all Americans and most others don’t, except the British, one must begin with the fact that it is not singular, but tribal. It always has been so.
The largest group are ethnic Pashtun, speaking Pashto, and religiously are Sunni Muslims. They live in a wide open borderland with Pakistan. The Taliban were created by Pakistan itself for the purpose of creating space and influence in the larger Pakistani struggle with mainly Hindu India, a struggle going on since 1947. Pakistan has as its goal an Afghanistan as a client Sunni ally. An aggressive terrorist inspired Islamic Afghanistan would be a threat to India, and also Iran. Quite a large number of Afghans are linked ethnically and religiously to Iran, speaking a version of Farsi, and are religiously Shiite Muslims. Of course Sunni Arab states and Shia Persia/Iran and its friends have been in deadly religious conflict for 1,000 years. So Iran seeks to undermine any Taliban Sunni dominated Afghanistan. And in turn it sees a Taliban/Pashtun Kabul as a threat.
As for the Russians, Putin fears any unleashing of Muslim extremism in any of the Stans (Stan being the Pashto word for land). The most warlike residents of Afghanistan are ethnic Tajiks, cousins of those who rule Tajikistan. They have always resented and resisted Pashtun Kabul. This week they have already started to fight successfully against Taliban Kabul. Putin really fears Tajik extremism in his borderlands. Tajiks could serve as a model for the festering Chechens and Georgians.
China has a massive ethnic-religious problem with its own Muslim population in its Western provinces, an issue also ripe for Islamic extremist exploitation. Geopolitically, the future in Afghanistan can pose menacing threats to Pakistan, India, Iran, Russia and China — not the U.S.
Elmo Roach
Pelican Lake
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.