Opinion: Addicts unwittingly financing Taliban

Dear Editor: Who financed the war in Afghanistan? Americans.

Not just the obvious fact that it was our tax money that paid for the American military presence there, but the carefully unmentioned fact that it was our drug dollars that paid for the other side as well. Yes, that’s right, the good ol’ USA was covering the costs for the whole war, both sides, and has been for the last two decades.

How can that be? Because Afghanistan is home to 85% to 90% of the world’s opium poppies, the essential ingredient in heroin, with its $50 billion annual market, a huge portion of which flows out of American pockets because nobody can get it legally here.

The misbegotten, insane, expensive, destructive, dehumanizing, counter-productive War on Drug-Using Americans has produced yet another unintended consequence, a disastrous, murderous one, with a massive humanitarian crisis as a side effect.

Repeal Prohibition. Again. For all the same reasons.

Richard Russell

Madison

