Opinion: Abysmal accommodations for disabled at Breese Stevens

Dear Editor: Last weekend at the Willie Nelson/Avett Brothers concert, I was shocked to find that seating at Breese Stevens Field for disabled people was not in the stands. It was located behind the aisle. People were walking back and forth in front of me the whole show.
I paid full price for my ticket. I never agreed to an obstructed view. I was entitled to the same view as everyone else who is not disabled. Their seats started above the aisle. Mine should have too.
The Americans with Disabilities Act requires venues like Breese Stevens Field to provide accommodations for disabled people. Merely providing a ramp to the aisle doesn't cut it. Seating them behind the aisle is mistreatment and constitutes discrimination. That's why I've filed a discrimination complaint with the Department of Justice.
Breese Stevens Field must move seats for disabled people in front of the aisle or build a ramp so they can sit with the rest of the audience.
I write this to warn other disabled people. Sadly, we can’t watch shows at Breese Stevens. Buying a ticket is just a waste of money.
Linda Kessel
Madison
