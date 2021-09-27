Opinion | A lot of support for COVID mandates in schools

Dear Editor: In the midst of a pandemic, propagandists are denying science and the moral concept of the common good. It was a breath of fresh air to recently view Chris Wallace on FOX News via MSNBC, taking to task the Republican Mississippi governor. Mississippi has the highest per capita COVID rate now in America (second in the world) and Wallace highlighted the fact that school kids are already mandated to take a series of vaccine shots as a requirement to go to school.
The Mississippi governor doesn’t support mandatory COVID vaccines for schools and opposes mask mandates for children in schools. Mandatory masks and vaccines as a prudent public health measure is supported by the great majority of Americans with children. The floundering, misguided resistance to not abide mandatory COVID vaccines and masks is dangerous to children, health workers and our economy. It is also not a principled patriotic position to claim individual liberty on these matters that affect everyone.
Our hospitals are full, predominately by people who now wish they had taken the vaccine. My mother recently gave me the family record of shots I received as a kid for the devastating polio disease, and I was surprised that we had six shots and sugar cubes in a long series, and we were grateful for this life-changing cure. We pulled together and beat polio in America.
Progressives, conservatives, independents and all kinds of Americans are now more than ever working together to protect our people with a proven science-based vaccine and other time tested-measures, including wearing masks and social distancing. Most people get it and are trying.
Kudos to former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson who is going to the extra measure to execute COVID emergency health measures for UW System students. Responsible citizenship now more than ever requires our teamwork.
Terry Testolin
Richland Center
