Opinion | 9/11 in perspective

Dear Editor: George W. Bush went to war vs. Iraq (and its non-existent WMDs) as retaliation for 9/11, which was perpetrated by Saudis.
He went to war vs. Afghanistan to find Osama bin Laden, who was hiding in Pakistan.
So, two wars, costing $4.5 trillion, against the wrong enemies.
Dead American count: 9/11, 2,996; Iraq, 4,431; Afghanistan, 2,325.
Bin Laden spent about $1 million on his attacks, or $333 per dead American. Bush racked up more than double the U.S. corpse count but at a cost of $4.5 trillion, or $666 million per dead American. Bin Laden was clearly the better Republican, having gotten 2 million times more bang for his buck.
Of course, they’re both pikers compared to the brilliantly cost-effective Donald Trump, who managed to rack up HIS 650,000 dead Americans by not spending a penny to fight the coronavirus.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.