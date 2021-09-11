 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion | 9/11 in perspective

Opinion | 9/11 in perspective

Dear Editor: George W. Bush went to war vs. Iraq (and its non-existent WMDs) as retaliation for 9/11, which was perpetrated by Saudis.

He went to war vs. Afghanistan to find Osama bin Laden, who was hiding in Pakistan.

So, two wars, costing $4.5 trillion, against the wrong enemies.

Dead American count: 9/11, 2,996; Iraq, 4,431; Afghanistan, 2,325.

Bin Laden spent about $1 million on his attacks, or $333 per dead American. Bush racked up more than double the U.S. corpse count but at a cost of $4.5 trillion, or $666 million per dead American. Bin Laden was clearly the better Republican, having gotten 2 million times more bang for his buck.

Of course, they’re both pikers compared to the brilliantly cost-effective Donald Trump, who managed to rack up HIS 650,000 dead Americans by not spending a penny to fight the coronavirus.

Richard S. Russell

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Opinion | Dredging doesn't work

Dear Editor: Your cover story on dredging to prevent flooding (On the dredge: Dane County project clears Yahara River sediment to improve wate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics