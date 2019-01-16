Dear Editor: I enthusiastically support Ali Muldrow in her run for School Board Seat 4 in Madison.
Representation matters. Having the fortitude to stand up for what is right, even if your stance is unpopular or seemingly unreachable, matters. The racial disparities within Dane County are severe. Public school students of color are disciplined or arrested at disproportionately high rates compared to their peers. Ali Muldrow is the advocate and activist who can break us free of maintaining the status quo.
As a mom of atypical school-age kids, it is important to me to see Ali elected to the School Board. I know that she will be a champion for our children and our teachers.
I have had the privilege of working with Ali on community action projects. I am continually impressed with her ability to eloquently and succinctly respond to a situation and then work to focus and align groups to achieve their goals. She is a natural leader with a quiet but fierce strength. We need Ali Muldrow’s experience and passion to help Madison public schools course correct and to secure a bright future.
Ophelia Bailly
Madison
