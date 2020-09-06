Olivia Panthofer: Young people can fill the gap and work polls on Election Day

Dear Editor: The 2020 general election is likely going to be the most important in our lifetimes. Amidst a pandemic and a sudden national awareness of systemic racism, everyone is eager to cast a ballot in November. Many have considered how the USPS crisis will affect their voting process, deciding to send their ballots inordinately early or vote in-person with proper PPE. However, not enough have considered how the nationwide poll worker shortage threatens our democracy.
A majority of those who traditionally work the polls are over 60 years old, putting them at high risk for COVID-19. Because of this, fewer are signing up for the job, and there is a severe shortage of poll workers. It is the responsibility of young people to fill the gap and take on this job.
Poll workers are essential to ensuring that elections run smoothly and efficiently. They are in charge of setting up polling places, making polling places accessible for people with disabilities, distributing and processing ballots, and so much more. This fall, they will have even more important tasks like sanitizing voting stations, organizing curbside voting, and processing an abnormally large number of absentee ballots.
Besides the fact that young people can protect older folks in their community, there are many benefits to becoming a poll worker. This is a PAID position. In August, Madison election officials were paid over $21 an hour. Additionally, if we do not have enough poll workers, polling places will close, which will ultimately lead to lower voter turnout. By signing up, you could possibly prevent a polling place closure.
Becoming a poll worker is one of the most straightforward ways to stay civically engaged right now. If you are able to, stand up and sign up at PowerThePolls.org/Campus.
Olivia Panthofer
Madison
