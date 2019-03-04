Dear Editor: I write to address the sidewalk inaccessibility disabled students face on the UW campus. This winter has been a brutal one, as we all know. As we forge our way from building to building we forget to consider the ones on wheels. No, I don’t mean the professors who drive to campus, I mean the students who are wheelchair users.
The UW does offer Badger Bus, so why can’t they just use that to get around? The accessible circulator runs from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at specific times (similar to the 80, the free UW campus bus), but not as often and off hours require 24-hour notice. Many of us have meetings, tutoring, or just want to hang out with friends at night and then catch a bus home. This isn’t always available for wheelchair users; therefore, they’re stuck trying to wheel home over snow and late-night freezing ice.
Not only is the UW campus often delayed in their plowing and de-icing, but there is an issue in the neighborhoods. The first-time offense for not shoveling is $50 and any subsequent offense is $100. This is a pretty threatening amount for poor college students and should be reason enough to clear the snow that so many must navigate on the way to classes. By the snow build-up, one would assume these fines are not enforced enough.
Ways we can address this issue would be making it more easily accessible for students to call the Badger Bus at night, enforcing the fines, and creating priority plowing areas for those with greater need.
Olivia Oaks
Madison
