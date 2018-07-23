Dear Editor: If you’ve ever hiked at the bluffs at Devil’s Lake, you’ve most likely been stunned by the view from the top. The rugged beauty of the bluffs and the cerulean water between them, the close-knit trees forming a protective cocoon around the lake and its creatures, and the blue sky above all remind you of your place in nature. This is our home.
With more than 400 species considered endangered due to competition with and displacement and predation by invasive species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, now more than ever we have to be sure that the little space our forest friends have left is suitable for them by keeping invasive species out.
The United States Department of Agriculture defines an invasive species as “a species that is non-native to the ecosystem under consideration and whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.” Beyond controlling and managing the invasive species present in Wisconsin already, education is the key to preventing the arrival of new ones. It should be talked about in schools; there should be reminders, posters, or pictures showing invasive species in our communities. Sayings like, “Prevent, Protect, Preserve” would keep the topic of invasive species on people’s minds so that they know to do their part.
Let’s start by no longer stepping aside until it personally affects us. It already does. By making the promise to educate younger generations about invasive species, actively identifying invasive species in the vicinity, and making invasive species prevention more well-known, we guarantee that the beautiful habitats all over Wisconsin are preserved for native organisms for generations to come.
Olivia Hebblewhite
Waunakee
