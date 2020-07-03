Olaf Brekke: Tearing down Heg statue undermines cause for justice

Dear Editor: Recently we were made aware of the destruction of the Hans Christian Heg statue that was among those standing for many years on the grounds of our Capitol. Understandably most remain in a state of outrage resulting from yet another senseless killing of a person of color by White law enforcement officers. Protests throughout our country continue today in response to public outcry. Even members of Congress felt sufficient public pressure to pass a crime bill named after one of the victims, George Floyd. While certainly at a differing level of egregious conduct, those responsible for the senseless destruction of the Hans Christian Heg monument serve to merely undermine the essential good name of "reasoned protest" and show little understanding of Col. Heg's contributions on behalf of the Union Army during the Civil War. As a proud Norwegian American such indiscriminate criminal behavior seems likened to throwing the proverbial baby out with the bath water. If meaningful change will result from the many well managed protest marches and demonstration more disciplined and sensible behavior is imperative by all who raise their banners and voices on behalf of JUSTICE for ALL. A committed protester in support of promoting critical change in the attitudes and behaviors of all of us who have and continue to benefit from white privilege.
Olaf Brekke
Hazelhurst
