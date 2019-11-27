Dear Editor: Pardons should extend to the symbolic turkey, not court-martialed military officers on the eve of Thanksgiving or any other time.
Sadly, our president once again has abused his "executive powers" in exonerating Naval Officer Gallagher of "gross misconduct" while in the line of duty. It send a terrible message to all who have or will be called to serve on our behalf as a member of the U.S. military. They have or will swear to the Military Code of Conduct and should be expected to be treated and judged accordingly during their tour of duty.
Not only asserting yourself inappropriately in the military due process as you have done, your actions also included having the Secretary of the Navy fired for upholding his office. These actions are yet another reason that finds you are not fit to hold the office of the presidency. On this eve of our Thanksgiving please return to your Trump Tower home or Mar-a-Lago, or the studio of Fox News, and leave the governance of our land to more caring and insightful leaders.
Among those frightened and dismayed by your many acts of indecency,
Olaf Brekke
Sun Lakes, Arizona
