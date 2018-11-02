Dear Editor: When discussing the lack of comity and collegiality in the halls of government, there's usually someone who says "both sides are responsible." This is a myth.
We Democrats always try to get along. After all, that's the kind of people we are — we want to make everybody happy.
The Republican Party used to be the home of reasonable civic-minded businessmen; but it's become a mob of mean-spirited bullies representing the wealthy elite and transnational corporations.
Consider the corrupt lying blowhard now in the White House. He shares national security secrets with our enemies, kidnaps children and puts them in cages, incites violence against his critics ... the list goes on and on.
The Republican Congress is derelict in its duty to hold this president accountable. Their silence equates to complicity. Something is gravely wrong with the Republican Party. It has become the party of anger, cruelty, racism, hatred and ignorance.
We need parties that work together to solve problems, negotiating their differences in good faith to find solutions that work for everybody.
Steve Schmidt (John McCain's campaign manager) believes that the only hope for the Republican Party is to "burn it to the ground" by electing Democrats across the board. Eventually a more responsible party would grow from the ashes.
In this case, I agree with Schmidt. The Democrats are the only party who can defend America from the authoritarian impulses of the rich and powerful. For the sake of our country, please vote for every Democrat on your ballot.
Obbie King
La Crosse
