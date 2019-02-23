Dear Editor: Regarding the letter from Jeremiah Pinch ("Don't text and drive"), I found myself nodding in agreement as I read the letter, only to be shocked by the last five words of the last sentence: " ... wait until you're done driving or are at a stoplight."
WRONG!
I can't count the number of times I've waited for a light to change, only to see traffic remain at a standstill when the light turns green. Why? Because someone ahead of me is obsessed with their phone "at a stoplight" and didn't notice that the light had changed.
Driving time is not telephone time. If you are behind the wheel, your one and only job is to safely guide the car to its destination. The phone can and must wait until you are pulled over with the car in "park."
Obbie King
La Crosse
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.