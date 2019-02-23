Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND SOME SNOW THIS MORNING... .A WINTRY MIX WILL TRANSITION TO FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING AS MOISTURE MOVES ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. EXPECT ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH SOUTHWEST OF MADISON, WITH LESSER ICE ACCUMULATIONS TO THE EAST AND NORTH. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY AFTERNOON, WITH RAIN THEN LIKELY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION TRANSITIONING TO FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED, HIGHEST WEST AND SOUTHWEST OF MADISON. SLICK SPOTS ON AREAS ROADS ARE BEING REPORTED IN IOWA AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&