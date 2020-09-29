Obbie King: America can handle 4 years of Biden, but can't survive 4 more with Trump

Dear Editor: My family has been receiving weekly Republican Party mailers. With apocalyptic graphics, alarming language and spooky fonts, they warn that Joe Biden has been "taken over" by "the radical left."
The only thing more laughable than this desperate and pathetic fear campaign against imaginary boogeymen, is their waste of money sending mailers to people like me, part of this "radical left" they seem so afraid of.
During the primary I supported Bernie Sanders. Most Democrats like him, but many worried that during the general election Republicans would fear-monger over "socialism." I said that playbook would be deployed against any Democratic nominee. And here we are.
Socialists (aka progressives) aren't scary. We are simply good-hearted people who want a good quality of life for everybody. The morbidly rich may pay higher taxes, but in the end they'll still be rich.
Joe Biden is not getting his marching orders from Bernie Sanders. He may listen to his ideas, but he will also listen to reasonable Republicans (if any remain).
My message to progressives and to good-hearted conservatives is the same: America cannot survive four more years of Donald Trump. But we can handle four years of Joe Biden. He is the only viable candidate who will bring stability and credibility back to our government, and return us to "normal."
But "normal" isn't good enough. Once we get Biden elected, we need to hold his feet to the fire to build a country that works for all of us.
Obbie King
La Crosse
