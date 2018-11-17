Dear Editor: I am outraged that the ICE officials came to Madison without informing the Madison Police Department and city officials and without authorization to raid immigrants homes and businesses. This is tearing families apart, thanks to President Donald Trump. It is discriminatory and racial profiling. Therefore ICE should stay away Madison and only come if there is a probable cause. Families should be united together, not torn apart.
Russell Novkov
Madison
