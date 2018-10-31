Dear Editor: Former President Barack Obama went to Milwaukee Friday to campaign for Tony Evers, the Democrat challenging Scott Walker for governor. What venue was chosen for this exercise in democracy? Milwaukee North Division High School, which is fitting because Tony Evers is Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction, an elected position. A position he has held for the last eight years.
It is even more fitting because Milwaukee North Division High School is a failed public school. “Fails to meet expectations” on the Department of Public Instruction’s own grading system. The school gets a single star in a five-star system. An overall score of 22.0 in a 100-point system; by contrast, Madison’s four public high schools score 66.5.
Who is Obama REALLY campaigning for?
Norman Sannes
Madison
