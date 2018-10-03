Dear Editor: I was incensed when I received Tammy Baldwin’s latest mailing, with the Congressional Medal of Honor’s image along with a recipient’s name. Every time she is up for election/re-election, Baldwin pulls the same B.S. She’s done nothing for veterans until it comes around to election time, then she pulls the same sham. Oh, she’ll tag her name on something that’s beneficial to us vets, but that’s it.
Baldwin refers to her opponent as a “career politician,” and what is Tammy? She has spent most of her working life as a politician. Don’t be fooled, she is as much of an entrenched politician as the folks she ridicules.
Then — Tammy's latest commercial states that Leah Vukmir voted against providing oral chemotherapy. This is not true. The bill did NOT require insurance companies to provide oral chemo therapy. Instead, it specifically mandates how oral chemotherapy is paid for in relation to intravenous chemotherapy treatment. No part of the bill requires insurance companies to provide oral chemo treatment. In fact, a potential negative consequence of the bill is that providers may eliminate options and choices for cancer patients — something Leah, a caring nurse professional, does not want to happen.
Norman Sannes, US Navy veteran
Madison
