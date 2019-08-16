Dear Editor: I'm not sure what this letter can do, but feel I have to voice my dismay, and hopefully that of many others, over the ICE raids and deportation of undocumented immigrants. The photo on TV of the girl who no longer has her parents is more than heartbreaking. President Trump and his sycophants have branded these people as non-human, thereby allowing families to be broken up and inflicting terror on innocent people.
I can imagine and identify with the sense of helplessness felt by many Germans when the Nazis began to round up Jews and other unwanted groups. Thankfully, we still have an upcoming election. Meanwhile, I wish Trump and his associates, including the ICE personnel who conducted the raids, could be tried for crimes against humanity.
Norman Leer
Madison
