Dear Editor: The recent interaction between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris highlights a negative aspect of our political circus or culture. I'm not sure exactly what position Biden took on busing 50 years ago; but to use this as a way to personally attack him now seems counterproductive at a time when the Democrats need to find the strongest possible ticket to defeat Trump. This may be some combination of a progressive and a moderate healer. Both talents are needed.
I blame the structure more than Kamala Harris, who generally impresses me. Why do we need to have debates which turn the political process into a cutthroat sporting event, as opposed to a town hall format which would be less competitive and where the candidates could simply present their own philosophies and proposals? The competitive format is what engenders a Trump. We should be able to do better.
Norman Leer
Madison
