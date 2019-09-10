Dear Editor: Twenty people gathered outside Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office at 30 West Mifflin Street last month to bring attention to Baldwin’s support for basing the F-35 fighter jet at Truax Field in Madison. Sen. Baldwin told the group earlier that she supported having the F-35 because it will maintain jobs at Truax and provide an estimated economic impact of $4.8 billion. Twenty jaws simultaneously hit the ground.
Real Democrats are making their progressive voices heard. We are tired of corporate democrats who believe that spending $1.5 trillion on a fighter jet is a good investment when affordable health care remains out of reach for many Americans. We are tired of bloated defense budgets of more than $700 billion annually while we need more money to support our schools. We are tired of Baldwin’s support for this and other outlandish defense budgets.
There are better ways to spend our money to stimulate the area economy. The corporate military industrial complex has a stranglehold on our government. The only way we can break this hold is if we the people challenge the power structure. Express your thoughts to Sen. Baldwin: 608 264-5338. We desperately need to change the power structure in this country.
Norman Aulabaugh
Orfordville
