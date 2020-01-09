Norman Aulabaugh: Our 'war on terror' has been a failure

Norman Aulabaugh: Our 'war on terror' has been a failure

Dear Editor: Following 9/11, Iranian president Mohamed Khatami and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned the attacks against the United States and the terrorists who carried them out. Thousands of Iranians took to the streets to show sympathy and support for the United States in the wake of 9/11.

In recent days, following the U.S. assassination of Qassem Soleimani, hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets shouting “Death to America.”

If you need any proof of the failure of our foreign policy and the ridiculous “war on terror” since 9/11, this is it. What a mess.

Norman Aulabaugh

Orfordville

