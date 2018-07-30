Dear Editor: The future of our country is in danger because of money in politics. Our voices are being silenced by billionaires who control our government for their own gain. These billionaires seek to eliminate majority rule so they can prosper at our expense. The richest 1 percent now own 40 percent of the wealth in this country, which is more than that owned by the bottom 90 percent.
There is nothing wrong with wealthy people making money. But when they do so by tipping the scales in their favor with tax reductions that favor themselves, privatizing public education and prisons so their corporations reap the profits, eliminating environmental controls to increase their profits, seeking to turn Social Security over to their wealthy investment bankers, limiting our voices by destroying unions, silencing the voices of people of color, the poor and elderly through voter suppression schemes, limiting legal recourse by hampering class action suits, and attacking net neutrality, it is time for us to declare enough!
One person in the Democratic primary for governor of Wisconsin understands this threat best: Mike McCabe. McCabe served as executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign for 15 years exposing the influence of big money on politics. He wrote a book on the subject, "Blue Jeans in High Places." You can download a free ebook on his campaign website: governorbluejeans.com.
The primary is Aug. 14. Your vote could be the deciding vote that preserves our progressive Wisconsin traditions.
Norman Aulabaugh
Orfordville
