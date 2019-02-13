Dear Editor: Many voters in the Madison Metropolitan School District are realizing that the dominant issue in this year’s School Board elections is the future of charter schools in our district.
We now have two charter schools not chartered by our elected School Board, but by the UW Regents. Those schools, “non-instrumentality” charters, don’t have to follow curriculum or policies set by our district — policies against discrimination, for instance. They’re unaccountable to the public, and aren’t required to take all students, as public schools are, but they’ll get public money.
There’s a primary for each School Board seat up for election this year. One race has a candidate who runs one of those UW charters, and another race has a candidate whose children go to the other one. The third race has a candidate who calls for more charters and voucher schools.
After Madison turned out 92 percent to help defeat Scott Walker in November, it would be sadly ironic to elect any charter or voucher school proponents to our local School Board.
Fortunately, we have a candidate in each race who is a strong supporter of public schools, and whose kids are or were in district schools. I hope MMSD voters will join me in voting for Laila Borokhim, TJ Mertz and Cristiana Carusi on Feb. 9, and again on April 2.
Norm Littlejohn
Madison
