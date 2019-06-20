Dear Editor: I have read many of the reports coming out of the states that have passed legislation legalizing pot and the effects in those states is alarming. The more recent plants have a higher toxicity in the oils and the plants than previous ones that are leading to more violent confrontations and actions from users. This is seldom discussed in the mainstream media. Likewise the incidents of traffic-related crashes related to pot now exceed alcohol-related crashes in those states. I think Wisconsin has to take a very careful realistic look at this issue and not let it get emotional.
Norm Arendt
Cooksville
