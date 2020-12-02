Noelle Cornell: Pandemic reiterates need for a $15 minimum wage

Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s low-wage workforce has been hit hard this past year, but the struggles they face are not new. The minimum wage of $7.25 is a far cry from a living wage of $11.40 per hour for a single adult based on the living wage calculator from MIT. For a single adult with two children that number jumps to $30.32 per hour. Wisconsin’s low-wage workforce is set up for poverty by our outdated minimum wage. This low wage equates to problems with housing, child care, transportation and stability for our Wisconsin families.
Couple this poverty-inclined setup with a pandemic and you have a low-wage workforce struggling more than ever. During the pandemic, low-wage workers have experienced layoffs, time off due to illness, and the choice between keeping a job or helping their children through virtual school. According to Pew Research Center, during the pandemic 15% of adults have been laid off or lost their jobs, and low-income adults have been more likely to remain unemployed.
COVID-19 economic relief has abounded over the past nine months in the form of loan deferrals, housing assistance, and some emergency cash relief. These are temporary measures to assist our low-wage families. However, the economic instability of our low-wage workforce existed pre-pandemic and is sure to persist post-pandemic, if we do not address it now.
In February of this year, Assembly Democrats introduced a bill to raise Wisconsin's minimum wage to $15 gradually over the next five years, and then continue to raise it every year to account for inflation. Minimum wage increases have historically been able to achieve bipartisan support, yet this still remains long overdue in Wisconsin. Urge Speaker Robin Vos to bring the bill to the Assembly floor, and contact your representatives, asking them to support the fight for $15.
Noelle Cornell
Fitchburg
