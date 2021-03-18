Noelle Chambers: Vote Nikki Conklin for real ideas and real changes

Dear Editor: On April 6, voters in District 9 can elect a new alder. With so many pressing issues facing our community, now more than ever we need new leadership to take a fresh look at our challenges. Nikki Conklin brings a new vision for our community, one that will make our neighborhoods healthier and safer.
Nikki has been the standout candidate, winning the primaries and with over 170 donors to her campaign. The people have spoken and they want change. Nikki’s experiences and education uniquely position her to understand the complex issues our district faces.
Instead of scare tactics, Nikki has used research and evidence to form her ideas for a safer community: “Crime is more likely to occur when people are unable to meet their most basic needs: an education, a stable income, and access to the food and health care they need to survive. Government investments that focus on addressing these underlying social needs can help strengthen public safety, as can investments that improve the physical environment in the community.”
By focusing on the root causes of crime, Nikki will bring long-term change to our neighborhoods as opposed to Band-Aids.
Nikki has done more to engage with and listen to neighbors than Paul Skidmore has done in 20 years. She’s accessible and she’s authentic. When you share a concern or idea, Nikki listens. If you don’t like the way things are, it’s time to vote for real ideas and real change.
Noelle Chambers
Madison
