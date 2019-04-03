Dear Editor: I am shocked a formal apology hasn’t been given to Robert Mueller-Owens over the way the Whitehorse Middle School incident of February 13, 2019, was handled.
I am shocked and disgusted that Superintendent Jen Cheatham published a letter to the community in which she condemned a teacher with decades of service and experience before the police finished their investigation.
Cheatham sent thousands of copies of her letter to community members, many who took a completely one-sided news story as reality, many who had no interest in hearing Mueller-Owens’ side of the story, and many who were only hearing about the incident from the email — the incident the superintendent described as “horrific.”
That’s correct, Cheatham described the incident as “horrific” in her letter, branding Mueller-Owens as some sort of unhinged monster.
Having had reports of incidents in the district involving teachers using racial slurs, it was obvious that this man doing his job became the fall guy for the sins of others or supposed sins of others.
In the case of Mueller-Owens, you only need to read the police reports to see this incident had nothing to do with race and everything to do with a child who was in crisis and a teacher doing what needed to be done to contain the situation.
Now that Cheatham again polarized our community racially (think back to the ridiculousness that was/is Sherman Middle School’s crisis, now that she has again caused untold harm in a pathetic attempt to seem “woke,” whenis she going to apologize to students, families, and Robert Mueller-Owens, and resign? She clearly does not have the critical thinking skills or level-headedness needed for the job.
Noelle Ambrose
Madison
