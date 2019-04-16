Dear Editor: Having more guns and protection in America will better help protect and serve our society. In many major business and amusement buildings today, you will typically find armed guards, protecting that specific facility or event. The presence of these guards and weapons helps reassure visitors and people at that specific place that they are protected and draw away potential attackers because of the fact that armed guards and weapons are present.
According to ProCon.org, having gun control laws will not prevent criminals from obtaining guns or breaking laws. To back that up, according to a Bureau Justice statistics 2013 report, 37.4 percent of state prison inmates who used a gun for a crime they committed got them from family members or friends. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people with guns.
Noah Walker
Madison
