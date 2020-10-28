Noah Ramthun: Vote for Kriss Marion, the education candidate

Dear Editor: Over the past summer, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Kriss Marion. I’ve been especially impressed by her kindness and understanding. Kriss truly cares about all her potential constituents and the issues that are facing them, from clean water to COVID-19. As the son of a public school teacher and a student at UW-Platteville, education is an issue that is especially important to me personally. I am a proud graduate of Dodgeville High School, and I am proud of the education I received there. It is disappointing to witness the attacks on public schools and the UW System from Republicans in Madison over the past decade. Our public schools and universities have faced massive budget cuts under Republican leadership, and COVID-19 has only made it worse.
As a member of the Assembly, Kriss will be a champion of public education and will make sure our schools are properly funded for future generations. As a mom and a grandma, Kriss also knows the problems facing college students in 2020. She understands that paying for college is hard, and working a part-time job while taking a full credit load is extremely stressful for students. Finding a job after graduation, especially during COVID-19, is also hard. Kriss will work hard to make sure college is affordable for young people and will make sure they have opportunities in the workforce. She is the education candidate in this election.
Noah Ramthun
Dodgeville
