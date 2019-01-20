Dear Editor: Here are four likely answers to the question: What is the real relationship between Vladimir Putin and Donald J. Trump?
Based on what the Mueller investigation has already revealed in written court filings, documents and exhibits, the likelihood of Trump being charged with lying to the FBI and for obstructing of justice is 99 percent certain, given the similar criminal charges that Bill Clinton faced in the Monica Lewinski investigation.
Trump’s statements and actions in advocating for lifting the U.S. economic sanctions on Russia and meeting privately with Putin in Helsinki mean one of four things. Trump is either:
(1) An unwilling puppet of Vladimir Putin and is behaving this way to protect Trump’s family business interests in Russia.
(2) Trump is a willing collaborator with Putin — so the Trump family can enrich Trump’s business interest and wealth in Russia.
(3) Trump is an outright traitor who has collaborated with Russian agents, through Russian third parties who are tied to Putin — while plausibly denying he ever had direct contact with Putin before becoming president.
(4) Trump is completely innocent and the criminal convictions of his personal lawyer (Cohen), his 2016 presidential campaign manager (Manafort) and his first appointed national security adviser (Flynn) — are simply coincidental.
Answer: Number 1, 2, 3 and clearly not 4.
Nino Amato
Madison
