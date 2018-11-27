Dear Editor: My recent Facebook post: Heartbreaking: “Being a good guy with a gun is risky. But being a good black guy with a gun is a death sentence.”
A 21-year-old African-American male was mistakenly shot and killed by local police after a mall shooting outside of Birmingham, Alabama — and the real shooter is still at large. Worse yet, police wrongfully informed the news media that Emantic Bradford Jr. was the suspected mall shooter of the two victims — and media then blasted his photo all over TV.
But 24 hours later, the local police chief had to walk back that claim, saying “the police investigation determined Bradford was not the shooter" and was mistakenly shot by an off-duty police officer working as a mall cop.
Heartbreaking indeed — but when will these types of police shootings of African-American citizens STOP?
Answer: When you change the “warrior paramilitary police culture” back to a “police culture of protecting and serving all Americans.” How? Only when:
1. Police officers are effectively trained, when to shoot and when to stop suspects with a taser or by wounding them.
2. All police officers are required to have a four-year college degree, with a major in criminal justice and a minor in urban African-American studies.
3. Local internships are required for all police trainees, who spend six months living and working among American communities of color.
A.J. "Nino" Amato
University of Wisconsin-Madison adjust professor, criminal justice
