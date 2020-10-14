Nino Amato: Republicans want to preserve power with SCOTUS nominee

Dear Editor: 2020 is a year for the unthinkable and unpredictable to happen. So let me add, one more “unthinkable event” in 2020. Just as America was woefully unprepared to deal with the COVID-19 global pandemic, America is equally unprepared to confront a constitutional crisis, if both Trump and Pence are hospitalized with the coronavirus — and neither of them can function as president or vice president.
Even though the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (Nancy Pelosi), is next-in line to take over the office of president — in accordance with the 1947 Presidential Succession Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman — it’s fair to say Republican Attorney General Bill Barr and Sen. Mitch McConnell will immediately challenge the constitutionality of the Presidential Succession Act.
Now you know why Sen. Mitch McConnell wants to immediately put Trump's Republican nominee Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court bench.
Nino Amato
Madison
