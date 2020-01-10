Nino Amato: It's time to leave Iraq and Afghanistan

Dear Editor: Just like the disastrous U.S.-Vietnam War, it’s time for the U.S. military to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan and move our troops and air-power to existing military bases — among our Middle East allies in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Israel.
Why? Like Vietnam, the war in Iraq and Afghanistan has been an endless graveyard for Americans and civilians — and it’s been a financial sinkhole — ever since Bush and Cheney launched their “false war” in 2003 against these third-world, tribal countries.
After 16-plus years of endless war and American taxpayers' money, exceeding $7 trillion — which primarily went into the pockets of corrupt Iraq’s leaders and to the bottom-line of U.S. war profiteers — it’s time to vote these GOP warmongers and their war profiteer donors out of the White House and out of Congress on Nov. 3, 2020.
Nino Amato
Madison
