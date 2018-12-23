Dear Editor:
The Tobacco Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition would like to recognize Madison’s Community Development Authority and Bayview Foundation for their decision to implement smoke-free policies. Starting Jan. 1, the entire Triangle property (on the corner of Regent, West Washington, and South Park) will be 100 percent smoke-free, including e-cigarettes. This decision means Triangle residents will have a healthier, safer place to live.
It is well known that secondhand smoke is a major health problem. In fact, there is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure. There are over 7,000 chemicals in secondhand smoke and it can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, and even death among non-smokers.
Bayview and CDA, along with the other properties around Madison and Dane County that have made the change, will see numerous benefits from this decision as smoke-free buildings and units are:
• Easier to clean and turn over.
• Safer because of the reduced risk of fires caused by smoking.
• Healthier for all residents since up to 60 percent of the air leaving an apartment leaks into the unit next door.
The bottom line is that smoke-free housing saves property managers money and hassle and improves the health of residents. We commend Bayview and the CDA for paving the way on a policy that’s a win-win for residents and property managers.
For those rental companies interested in learning more about smoke-free multi-unit housing, visit www.wismokefreehousing.com or contact me, health education coordinator for the Tobacco Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition, at 608.243.0434.
Nina Gregerson, Tobacco Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition & Public Health Madison & Dane County
