Dear Editor: The isthmus is the heart of the city, and there is no better person to represent the isthmus than Jim White. We need a leader who cares how the district works from the inside out. Jim has spent years running the Madison Isthmus Neighborhood Team and encouraging people to vote.
Jim has seen the need for effective, safe, and efficient transportation services.
As the first openly autistic School Board member in the country and a person with multiple disabilities, I have often seen people pay attention to individuals with disabilities during the end of the election cycle. Jim White is different. I should know; he was my campaign manager. His desire to create more accessible transportation such as Bus Rapid Transit services, combined with a true understanding of the disability community, make him an excellent ally who truly embraces the concept of “Nothing about us without us.”
Jim White has the vision, experience, and dedication to help District 2 flourish in the coming years.
Vote Jim White on April 2.
Nicki Vander Meulen
MMSD School Board Member Seat 7
Madison
