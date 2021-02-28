Nick Widholm: The root of our problems is disobedience to God

Dear Editor: My heart goes out to Mr. Burns (Tom Burns: Wisconsin should not tax COVID-19 relief for small businesses) and the many others in our state facing the same hardships. This is only a branch of a flourishing tree of problems. If you know anything about gardening then you know that when you cut off a branch or cut down a weed, usually multiple pop up in its place. In order to truly get rid of something you don't want you have to uproot it. The root of this problematic tree is disobedience to God, the creator of all things. We all need to stop living in fear of creation and live in fear of Him who created all things. A tree cannot live without its roots and a corrupt tree can only produce corrupt fruit. Glory be to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Nick Widholm
Hartland
