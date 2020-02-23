Nick Motu: Extending bar hours for DNC is a bad idea

Dear Editor: There is rarely anything good about public policy that encourages more access to alcohol, especially in the wee hours of the morning.
The facts are sobering. There are at least 6.8 billion reasons for lawmakers to vote against proposed legislation that would extend to 4 a.m. bar closing time during the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee. That’s the cost — $6.8 billion, or $1,200 per resident — to Wisconsin related to excessive consumption of alcohol, according to a report from the Population Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin. That figure includes $2.9 billion from lost productivity, $2.0 billion in premature death costs and nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars on health care costs. Binge drinking, the study found, contributes to 76% of the economic costs associated with excessive alcohol consumption.
Problems related to excessive alcohol consumption are nonpartisan issues that require bipartisan support to combat. A ‘no’ vote on this legislation is a good step to helping save lives and reducing other devastating costs associated with excessive drinking.
Nick Motu
Vice president and chief external affairs officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
Hudson
