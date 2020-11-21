Nick Katers: We need COVID-19 leadership, not hollow words from lawmakers

Dear Editor: On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos made a rare appearance to promote ideas for dealing with COVID-19 without legislation. We all know expanded contact tracing and testing are essential to curtailing further outbreaks. Apparently, nobody told Rep. Vos that these ideas should have been passed months ago by the legislature.
Wisconsin Republicans built their current identity on treating public employees as leeches and goldbrickers. They've expanded that disrespect to the people of Wisconsin by hiding away from April on, only showing up when they felt threatened late in the election season. In their stay-at-home order lawsuit in May, they said legislation was on the drafting table and ready to go. They lied because they are compulsive liars and didn't flip the lie into truth because they are cowards.
A functional Legislature could have worked with Gov. Evers to become a leader in producing PPE, tests and other assets for ourselves and our neighbors. We have the people, the resources and the resiliency to lead during this difficult time.
Instead, we are stuck with legislative deadweight and new records for COVID-19 cases and deaths. We pay their salaries and our return on that investment is irreparable harm. We need leadership from our state Legislature instead of hollow words.
Nick Katers
Menomonee Falls
