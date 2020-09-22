Nicette Ducote: Stop surprise medical bills with independent dispute resolution

Dear Editor: I’ve heard that surprise medical bills are becoming increasingly common, and unfortunately, now I know from experience. After a recent visit to the emergency room, I received a surprise medical bill.
As someone who pays my insurance premium each month, I am just astounded that insurance companies are allowed to charge patients for care that they need, often times without even knowing that their doctor or service was out of network. Patients shouldn’t have to suffer because insurance companies decide not to reimburse doctors and medical facilities for treatment.
I understand that Congress is trying to fix this problem, but I’m concerned that one of the options being debated would allow insurers to arbitrarily set below-market reimbursement rates for the critical care provided by our physicians and medical facilities. This would result in doctor shortages and hospital closings, which is clearly not in the best interest of the patient, and not a viable solution to ending surprise medical bills.
A better alternative is the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act. The legislation has broad bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate and establishes a fair and neutral process known as Independent Dispute Resolution. It requires an objective third party to resolve disputes between insurance companies and health care providers. This process will maintain a balance between doctors and insurers and does not give the insurance industry the ability to set its own prices.
During this time of economic uncertainty and financial struggle for many, we need to hold insurance companies accountable now more than ever. Congress should pass the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act to protect patients and ensure access to care.
Nicette Ducote
Madison
