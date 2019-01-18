Dear Editor: Trump decried in August 2016 how Obama and Clinton would "recklessly announce their every move before it happens...so that the enemy can prepare and adapt."
In announcing our withdrawal from Syria, he not only abandoned the Kurds and our allies in Syria, but he signalled ISIS to step up their brutality. They did so in a recent suicide bombing and four Americans and countless innocents are dead. Trump knows nothing, feels nothing. How long must it take to get rid of this fool?
Neil Gleason
Madison
