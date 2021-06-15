Neil Gleason: Question about the catalytic converter racket

Dear Editor: After reading that All Metals Recycling in Madison purchases catalytic converters without question as to provenance (“I’m not a judge or a jury”) a question occurred to me: Under federal labor law, are the thieves technically considered their employees or independent contractors?
Neil Gleason
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.