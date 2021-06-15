 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neil Gleason: Question about the catalytic converter racket

Neil Gleason: Question about the catalytic converter racket

Dear Editor: After reading that All Metals Recycling in Madison purchases catalytic converters without question as to provenance (“I’m not a judge or a jury”) a question occurred to me: Under federal labor law, are the thieves technically considered their employees or independent contractors?

Neil Gleason

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics