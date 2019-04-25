Dear Editor: All Americans should agree that when a foreign enemy uses cyber warfare against the United States, we must do everything we can to assure free and fair elections. The FBI, CIA, Attorney General Barr and the Mueller report all agree that there is clear evidence that the Russians interfered in our 2016 election.
The Russians got what they wanted, which was to sow discord among Americans. President Trump partially lifted sanctions on the Russians, as Vladimir Putin wanted, that had been imposed by President Obama. This encourages Russia to interfere again in our 2020 and future elections.
We need leadership to protect our elections. The legislative branch is taking baby steps, and the executive branch is doing nothing to protect us. Tell Congress and President Trump that we need a much more comprehensive program to protect our elections from foreign interference.
Ned Grossnickle
Mosinee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.