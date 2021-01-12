 Skip to main content
Ned Grossnickle: Johnson played a role in the Capitol takeover

Ned Grossnickle: Johnson played a role in the Capitol takeover

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson, you played a role in the violent takeover of our Capitol resulting in four deaths. Your poor judgment and values contributed to the rhetoric that made this possible. This has been a blow to our democracy. Please retire rather than run for reelection in 2022.

Ned Grossnickle

Mosinee

