Ned Grossnickle: Johnson played a role in the Capitol takeover

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson, you played a role in the violent takeover of our Capitol resulting in four deaths. Your poor judgment and values contributed to the rhetoric that made this possible. This has been a blow to our democracy. Please retire rather than run for reelection in 2022.
Ned Grossnickle
Mosinee
