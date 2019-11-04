Dear Editor: Read the U.S. Constitution. Article II, Section 4 states, “The President shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
In President Trump’s July 25, 2019, phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky, he said “I want you to do me a favor though.” The President was holding back $391 million of defense support for Ukraine, already approved by the House and Senate, until Zelensky agreed to give Trump something of value, dirt on a political opponent. That was a clear case of bribery. And that money was taxpayer money, not his own. Those funds were critically needed by Ukraine in their war with Russia.
High crimes and misdemeanors is not as clearly defined as bribery. President Trump committed bribery, and that is impeachable. The mere asking for a favor from a foreign leader is an abuse of power. It doesn’t matter if there was a quid pro quo.
Please contact U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and ask him to put our nation above his party and vote to convict the president when he is almost certainly impeached in the House. This is one of the clearest cases of bribery in U.S. history.
Ned Grossnickle
Mosinee
