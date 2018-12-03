Dear Editor: Great news! The Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act, which would minimize the damaging effects of climate change, was just introduced into the House of Representatives. This bipartisan bill, H.R. 7173, was sponsored by two Republicans and three Democrats. It puts a price on carbon pollution and returns the revenue to people on a monthly basis. Two-thirds of Americans would break even or come out ahead financially. The carbon dividend would helps middle- and low-income Americans with monthly payments.
This bill would create 2.1 million jobs while reducing America's greenhouse gas emissions 33 percent in the first 10 years. It would save lives and improve our health by reducing pollution and the spread of tropical diseases into Wisconsin, such as Zika and West Nile viruses.
Please contact Rep. Mark Pocan and ask him to support H.R. 7173 as a win-win-win.
Ned Grossnickle
Mosinee
