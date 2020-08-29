Ned Grossnickle: Biden, not Trump, will stand up to Putin

Dear Editor: President Trump is a coward. When Putin put a bounty on American soldiers via the Taliban, Trump didn’t confront him. In nearly four years, Trump has never said a single negative word about Putin. Putin has been emboldened.
When Trump claims, “No one has ever been tougher on Russia than I have”, the evidence argues otherwise. Americans deserve a president who will defend our troops from Putin's bounties. Joe Biden will do that but Trump won’t.
Ned Grossnickle
Mosinee
