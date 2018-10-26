Dear Editor: Health care bills were discussed for 40 years before the Affordable Care Act, ACA, and finally passed in 2010. It was a compromise and a long struggle. Required coverage of pre-existing conditions is a critical part of the ACA.
Gov. Walker has made Wisconsin the lead-named plaintiff on the federal lawsuit that would eliminate the ACA. If the ACA goes away, as Walker wants, pre-existing conditions will not be covered until a new health care bill is passed, perhaps in decades.
Watch what Walker does, not what he says in his slick ads. Walker is running against himself. He can’t just say that he likes certain parts of the ACA, then destroy it, then reach consensus among many politicians with different desires for a new health care bill over the coming decades. That is not what most Wisconsinites want.
On Oct. 22, President Trump announced a new policy to allow states to have health insurance that either does not cover pre-existing conditions or charges extra for pre-existing conditions — neither allowed under the ACA. Wisconsin shouldn’t become one of those states, and if Tony Evers becomes governor, it won’t. Wisconsin needs a new governor.
Ned Grossnickle
Mosinee
