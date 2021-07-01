Nathan Eckberg: Progressive dismissal of anti-Trump Republicans stymies progress

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund has written a couple opinions lately arguing that progressives ought to support Republicans who have refused to align with Trump. Generally speaking, I think he's right.
But for each such opinion from Fanlund, someone writes in with a letter vehemently opposing his position. The gist of their arguments is that progressives should never side with the likes of Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, etc., because they've done too much damage in the past and can't be trusted.
My gut reaction to these letters is frustration, because I feel like that line of thinking is ultimately more about social posturing than it is about progress.
But surely there is at least some wisdom in their reasoning, and I think it probably represents a weakness in Fanlund's articles that they are so reliably dismissed with the same argument every time. And I think the flaw is this: He doesn't just argue for supporting non-Trumpist Republicans in a practical way, he also suggests progressives should give them their respect.
And that's where the argument stumbles. Because for many progressives, that's a bridge too far. And because more broadly, humans simply aren't reliable recipients of respect.
Because how many heroes of history can we actually hold up without also having to turn a blind eye to their failings? We can celebrate successes, and get excited when we elect representatives who we think will be a force for good, but ultimately, we should see our politicians more simply: not as props and foils for our respect or ire, but merely as agents for potential progress.
Nathan Eckberg
Madison
