Natalee Desotell: My grandfather also risked his life for his country — why did Wisconsin ask him to do it again?

Dear Editor: Wisconsin denied many citizens their right to vote.

On Tuesday, the election went on as though there is not a pandemic. Beforehand, residents were urged to bring their own pens to the polls. No one is more prepared for that than my 93-year-old, World War II veteran grandfather; he always has a pen in the front pocket of his shirt. On April 7, a day when he would have voted as he has in every election since 1945, that pen sat in his pocket untouched.

Rescheduling the election was the ethical choice to make, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked the executive order to postpone it. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a ruling which would have given citizens until April 13 to return their absentee ballots. Instead, voters had to scramble to get them postmarked by election day for their vote to count. The thousands of voters who didn’t receive their ballots were sent a clear message: risk your life to vote or don’t vote at all.

My grandfather’s ballot was ordered on March 26 and never arrived. After reaching out to Sen. Ron Johnson, the only option presented to him was to vote curbside. Since he doesn’t drive, he would have had to ride with someone who could be asymptomatically infected. This could have proven deadly.