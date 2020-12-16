Naomi RouseKugel: The true art of Trump's deal

Dear Editor: THIS is the TRUE art of Trump's deal, yo.
He KNOWS that he lost to Biden by a significant margin, and realizes that there has been no widespread voter fraud or interference.
So he goes back to his tried and true ways of obtaining attention and money (the two things he craves the most): convince people to believe his outrageous lies and allegations, and then get them to prove their belief in him by giving him MONEY.
His "election fraud legal battles" fund has made over $170 million dollars since Election Day.
There's a sucker born every minute, and there's an American dying every 35 seconds from COVID-19.
Naomi RouseKugel
Madison
